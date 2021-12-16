Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Drops By 39.5%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 809,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SEAH opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

