Short Interest in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Grows By 74.2%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 300,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $85.95. 23,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

