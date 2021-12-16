Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Increases By 63.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the November 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.81%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

