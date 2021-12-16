Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declines By 40.1%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

SUHJY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

