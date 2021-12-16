Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Expands By 57.9%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVFB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SVFB opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

