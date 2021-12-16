Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Drops By 42.2%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 146,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 503,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $18.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

