Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Expands By 84.7%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,200 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the November 15th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,182.0 days.

UNPSF stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

