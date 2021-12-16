Short Interest in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Rises By 86.6%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,552,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Vtex has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

