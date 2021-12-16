Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 172,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,877,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.