SifChain (erowan) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $282,530.00

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded 22% lower against the dollar. SifChain has a market capitalization of $55.31 million and $282,530.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SifChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,229,575,354 coins and its circulating supply is 439,319,638 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

