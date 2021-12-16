SifChain Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (erowan)

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. SifChain has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and approximately $236,494.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SifChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SifChain has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00205494 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

EROWAN is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,229,885,127 coins and its circulating supply is 439,629,586 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

SifChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SifChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SifChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SifChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

