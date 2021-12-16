Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 2.3%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,010,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

SIFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

