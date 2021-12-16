SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCBGF. Barclays cut SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

SCBGF opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

