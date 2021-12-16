Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.82

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 46226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after acquiring an additional 78,959 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth $12,713,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth $199,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

