Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $39.88, but opened at $38.94. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $41.23, with a volume of 1,194 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,975 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 954,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,710,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 454.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

