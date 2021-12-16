Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Down 45.9% in November

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.
NASDAQ SBTX opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $230.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.