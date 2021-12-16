Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Down 45.9% in November

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $230.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). Analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

