Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$20,670.38 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 4,666 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$20,670.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$398,700.

TSE:SVM traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 232,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$845.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.57.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3715514 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

