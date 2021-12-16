SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $52,569.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.