SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. SilverSun Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $52,569.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.