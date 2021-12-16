SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SinglePoint stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 484,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.64. SinglePoint has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.