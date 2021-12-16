Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.08

Shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.77. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 532,767 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 153.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SINO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 150.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 511.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 57,488 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

