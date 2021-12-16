Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.