SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 6.1%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $260.41 and last traded at $261.12. 6,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 233,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.74, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.71.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,480 shares of company stock worth $19,779,047 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

