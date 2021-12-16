SIX (SIX) Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One SIX coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIX has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. SIX has a market cap of $70.59 million and approximately $34.87 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.84 or 0.08332581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,874.34 or 0.99908057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

