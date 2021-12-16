SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading Down 67.7% This Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $256,029.28 and $37,781.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 67.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00206237 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

