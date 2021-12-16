Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.20. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 44,083 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The company was founded on August 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

