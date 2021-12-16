SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.24

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 12809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,266 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

