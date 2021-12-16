SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Shares of SLG opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

