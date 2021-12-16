SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG stock opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,901.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,764.45. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

