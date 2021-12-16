SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in November

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
SMTGY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
