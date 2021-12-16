SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 41.2% in November

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SMTGY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG engages in the development, production and sale of solar inverters and monitoring systems for solar power systems. It operates its business through the following segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy. The Residential segment caters to global markets for small photovoltaic (PV) systems with and without connection to a smart home solution.

