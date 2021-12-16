Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT) were down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 111,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 97,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$95.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

