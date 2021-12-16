SmartKey (SKEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.00 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. SmartKey has a total market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00205686 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.