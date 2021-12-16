Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 101,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,976. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.