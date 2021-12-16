Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Smiths Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 101,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,976. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
