Smoothy Hits Market Capitalization of $476,697.82 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Smoothy has a market cap of $476,697.82 and $437,989.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

