Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 2.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $345.90 and last traded at $351.35. 24,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,021,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.65 and a 200-day moving average of $302.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,822 shares of company stock worth $241,107,645. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after buying an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

