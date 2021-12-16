Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) Short Interest Down 46.4% in November

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:DNAA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNAA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 29,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses operating in the biotechnology industry and within the neurology subsector.

