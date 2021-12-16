Solrise Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $20.81 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $295,808.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,685,160 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

