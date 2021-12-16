Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report sales of $33.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

