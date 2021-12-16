Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.01

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.01 and traded as high as $44.30. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 8,302 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.59%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweeney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

