SparkPoint Fuel 1-Day Volume Reaches $23,001.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $760,734.41 and approximately $23,001.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

