SparksPay Market Cap Tops $30,293.32 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $30,293.32 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,862,053 coins and its circulating supply is 10,633,243 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

