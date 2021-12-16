Spartan Protocol Market Cap Hits $14.63 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $377,925.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.58 or 0.08395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,535.10 or 1.00096993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 95,669,686 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

