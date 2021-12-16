SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.