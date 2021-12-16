SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.28

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.28 and last traded at $118.77, with a volume of 1243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWR. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.