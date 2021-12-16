SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 211,376 shares.The stock last traded at $29.33 and had previously closed at $29.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 145,751 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

