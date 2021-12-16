SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.79

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 50064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

