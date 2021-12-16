SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $237,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,569,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,882,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

