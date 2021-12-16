Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $156.97

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.97 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 156 ($2.06). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 156 ($2.06), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.67 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

