Spectrum Reaches One Day Volume of $2,568.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $27,067.00 and $2,568.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00313304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.