SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 77.0% in November

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ SPI opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 495.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SPI Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.