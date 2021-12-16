SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Up 77.0% in November

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 518,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ SPI opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00. SPI Energy has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $12.69.
SPI Energy Company Profile
SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
