Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.